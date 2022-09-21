The Detroit Lions: Mood-setting Win Against Commanders

Detroit Lions Week 2

Eric Vincent and guest host, Ryan Griffin, give their takeaways from the Detroit Lions‘ 37-26 win against the Commanders. It was the type of ball you want to see the Lions play and the brand of football they want to be able to play week in and week out.

About The Show:

– Beyond the Box – Looking beyond the Box Score – Hosts AJ Reilly and Eric Vincent dive into the latest hot topics of the week in Football. New episodes LIVE Monday at 7PM.