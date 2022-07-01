Detroit Lions ‘Most Iconic’ play of all-time recreated on Tecmo Super Bowl [Video]

Regardless of your age, if you are into sports video games, you have likely heard of the greatest football game ever created, Tecmo Super Bowl.

The game was originally created for the Nintendo Entertainment System and I cannot tell you how many hours of my life (when I was younger) were invested in that game alone.

Barry Sanders had the most-iconic play in Detroit Lions history

Anyways, as I was browsing YouTube last night, I went down a Tecmo Super Bowl rabbit hole and I stumbled across an absolute gem that was recently created by Kyle Mac (@KyleMcVideo on Twitter).

The video is titled, “Every NFL Team’s MOST ICONIC Play Ever Re-Lived in Tecmo Super Bowl” and it features exactly what the title says, the most iconic play from every NFL team.

You can probably imagine how excited I got and then how quickly I pushed the ‘play’ button so I could find out which play was recreated for my beloved Detroit Lions.

As I watched throw some of the iconic plays, including Kurt Warner‘s TD pass to Larry Fitzgerald in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and William “Refrigerator” Perry‘s 1-yard TD run against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

So, what Lions play would make the cut? I have to admit, I was starting to get a bit antsy but then the 7:10 mark in the video finally came along and I saw the Detroit Lions helmet appear on my MacBook screen.

That’s when I found out that the play which was chosen for the Lions took place in the 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. If you are a Lions fan, you know exactly which play I am talking about and that is Barry Sanders‘ amazing 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

First, check out the actual play just in case you cannot visualize every moment of it in your head like I still can.

Cowboys vs Lions divisional playoffs. @BarrySanders destroys the 1991 cowboys and leads the Detroit Lions to the NFC championship with no offensive line. The fans gave him a standing ovation for over 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/0wCCnoGzbU — Martin Brian Ansah (@DaAnsahonSports) January 5, 2018

And now for the Tecmo Super Bowl version of Barry’s iconic run against the Cowboys:

Huge props to @KyleMcVideo for allowing us all to re-live Barry’s iconic run against the Cowboys in the Lions’ only playoff win since winning the NFL Championship in 1957.

