Detroit Lions: NFL Insider suggests blockbuster trade to bolster defense

The Detroit Lions are currently 4-1 on the season, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. But the Lions' ultimate goal is not just to win their own division, but to compete for a Super Bowl. In order to truly contend for the Super Bowl, the Lions are still going to have to add some difference-makers to their roster. In a recent article, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell suggests that the Detroit Lions make a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

What Trade Does Bill Barnwell Suggest?

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell has suggested a trade deal within the NFC North, with the Lions acquiring EDGE Danielle Hunter from the Vikings.

Lions get: EDGE Danielle Hunter, 2024 fifth-round pick

Vikings get: 2024 second-round pick, EDGE James Houston, 2025 third-round pick (conditional)

Why it Matters

This proposal reflects a growing trend in the NFL where teams are increasingly open to trading with divisional rivals. The trade could have significant implications for both franchises and the balance of power in the NFC North.

Barnwell's Rationale

As the Lions aim to push towards Super Bowl contention with their impressive 4-1 start to the season, bolstering their roster is essential. While Aidan Hutchinson shines as a Defensive Player of the Year contender, the team lacks another consistent star on the defensive front. James Houston's injury further emphasized this need. Danielle Hunter stands out as a prime candidate for a trade, with notable accomplishments in the 2023 season. The Vikings, facing Hunter's potential departure in free agency, could save substantial cap space and secure valuable draft picks in return.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a blockbuster trade in the NFC North. The suggested trade would send the Detroit Lions a star edge rusher Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings. The trade involves key players and draft picks and could bolster the Lions' defense.

Bottom Line: NFC North Trade Potential

The proposal to acquire Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings could be a game-changer for the Detroit Lions. While trading with a divisional rival may seem unusual, the potential benefits for both teams are evident. If this trade offer is available, Lions GM Brad Holmes should seriously consider it.