Detroit Lions officially sign 3rd round pick Alim McNeill

The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Alim McNeill with the 72nd overall draft pick (3rd round) in the 2021 Draft. And now, he’s officially a member of the team.

The Lions signed him to a four year contract that includes a pretty nice bonus:

The #Lions signed DT Alim McNeil to a four-year deal that includes a $1,090,312 signing bonus, per source. Eighth pick of 3rd round maxed out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 14, 2021

The full breakdown:

Alim McNeill full contract;

Signing bonus $1,090,312

Base salaries:

2021-$660,000

2022-$868,145

2023-$1,101,290

2024-$1,334,435

$25k workout bonuses in 2022-24. Third-round picks are really the only ones with wiggle room under the CBA and McNeill maxed out his rookie deal. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 14, 2021

Lions GM Brad Holmes praised McNeill after the selection, saying he could be playing a rotational role for the Lions and their new coaching staff in 2021.

“(When you) first watched him you’re thinking of not having seen him live physically, but watching him on film, he seems like a kind of shorter, wider guy, so you’re automatically thinking, ‘OK, he’s your typical two-down anchor nose tackle,’” Holmes said. “But then you keep watching him and it’s like, ‘Wait, hold up. This dude’s got some quickness that you don’t usually see from a guy this big and this powerful,’ so he was really fun.”