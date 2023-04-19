Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker raves about RB David Montgomery

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker recently spoke highly of new running back David Montgomery, despite not having met him yet. Decker acknowledged Montgomery's reputation as a playmaker from his time with the division rival Chicago Bears, noting his durability, strength, and ability to make defenders miss. Decker also mentioned Montgomery's “productive paranoia” and dedication to discipline and professionalism, qualities that align with the Lions' desired team culture. Decker is excited to see the potential for a dynamic running back duo with Montgomery and D'Andre Swift.

Decker is in town for voluntary workouts in Allen Park, and he raved about Montgomery.

“Obviously, I know of him from his time in Chicago,” Decker said. “I mean, the guy is a playmaker. Durable, a lot of carries, strong. I've seen our guys try to tackle him, and it's gonna be fun to see that kind of 1-2 punch (with D'Andre Swift). I've seen it from the opposite perspective of what he can do and it's going to be fun for us as a line to be able to try and get that guy to the second level.

“I haven't even met yet but I've heard that he's kind of the guy that — he's got like a productive paranoia about him. That's kind of what I've heard. He's always trying to be responsible with discipline, professional, always trying to find a way to get better. That's what I've heard from a coach that I know that was in Chicago. Does it surprise me that we signed a guy like that? No. It sounds like personality-wise and mindset, he is the cookie cutter for what we want here.”

Bottom Line – Montgomery could be a game-changer for the Lions

Decker's positive comments about Montgomery highlight the potential for the Lions' running game in the upcoming 2023 season. If Montgomery can live up to his reputation as a playmaker and bring a strong work ethic to the team, he could be a game-changer for the Lions and help improve their overall performance. Only time will tell, but Decker's comments sure are fun to see as a Lions fan!