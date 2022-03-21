Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp discusses state of team [Video]

Sheila Ford Hamp is going into her third season as Principal Owner of the Detroit Lions and from the sounds of things, she is very happy with the way things are going.

Ford Hamp recently sat down with Dannie Rogers to discuss the state of the team and what fans can expect from the rest of the offseason.

Sheila talked about how great of a job she believes head coach Dan Campbell is going and about the great assistant coaches he has brought in to teach the players.

Ford Hamp also spoke about how they want players who really want to play for the Detroit Lions and that is exactly the type of players they have signed and re-signed.

Here is the interview.