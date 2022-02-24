Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp joins USA Football

On Thursday, USA Football, the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced that Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp has been named to its board of directors.

“I am thrilled to join USA Football’s board of directors,” Ford Hamp said. “USA Football’s mission of growing and expanding the game of football directly aligns with what we are doing at the Detroit Lions. This game has been an important part of my life and I am excited to work with USA Football to ensure it is a vehicle that teaches the importance of physical fitness, teamwork and community to future generations.””We are pleased to have Sheila join our USA Football family as a board member,” USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. “Her leadership, wisdom, and experience across football will benefit the athletes and families we serve nationwide.”

USA Football’s Board of Directors

· General Peter W. Chiarelli, US Army (Retired), Chairman

· Todd Berry, American Football Coaches Association

· Mike Golic, Westwood One Radio

· Roger Goodell*, National Football League

· Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions

· Eric Holliday^, U.S. National Football Team Athlete

· Oliver Luck, Private Investor

· Kelly Mehrtens, The Trust powered by the NFL Players Association

· Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers

· Dr. Karissa Niehoff, National Federation of State High School Associations

· Elizabeth Okey^, Wintrust Financial Corporation

· Dr. Allen Sills, National Football League

· Brad Smithey^, Victoria (Texas) West High School

· Pete Ward, Indianapolis Colts

· Kevin Warren, Big Ten Conference

· Rachel Worsham^, Falls Church (Va.) George C. Marshall High School

*Ex Officio Member

^U.S. National Team Alumni