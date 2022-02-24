Detroit Lions swing and miss in Dave Birkett’s Mock Draft 1.0

We are just about two months away from the 2022 NFL Draft and though most people agree that the Detroit Lions will select Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick, if he is available, there is plenty of disagreement about what the Lions will do with pick No. 32 and pick No. 34.

On Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press released his first mock draft of the offseason and it was no surprise to see that he has the Lions selecting Hutchinson at No. 2.

I love getting Hutch at No. 2 but what I did not like was what Birkett has the Lions doing at No. 32 and No. 34.

As you can see below, Birkett has the Lions taking WR Jameson Williams at No. 32 and CB Kaiir Elam at No. 34.

Here is what Birkett has to say about the Lions first three picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NOTE: I absolutely LOVE Birkett and his work and this analysis is not a knock on him at all, just one my opinion.

From Detroit Free Press:

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton are among those who figure to be in the mix for the Lions at 2, but if Hutchinson is there he will be tough to pass up. He had a dominant 2021 season, is more than just a pass rusher, fits Dan Campbell’s style player and would immediately upgrade a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sack percentage.

32. Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Taking a receiver coming off a torn ACL is risky (see: Broyles, Ryan), but the Lions can afford to be patient with one of the draft’s top pass catchers.

34-Detroit Lions

Kaiir Elam, cornerback, Florida

The Lions could use a linebacker or safety here and there are still good interior linemen available on both sides of the ball. But they’re far from set at the cornerback position behind Amani Oruwariye with Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs coming off season-ending injuries and Ifeatu Melifonwu still an unknown. Elam has the physical traits the Lions like in their cornerbacks.

As I said, Hutch is the perfect pick for the Lions at No. 2 but rolling the dice on a wide receiver coming off of a torn ACL is too risky for my liking. (Not to mention, I hate taking a wide receiver in Round 1).

In addition, I would also be a bit disappointed if the Lions took Elam at No. 34 as I would prefer safeties Daxton Hill or Jaquan Brisker, though this is not on Birkett as he has both of those players being selected before Detroit is on the clock.

Nation, what do you think about these first three picks?

Click on the link below to see how I have things playing out in my Detroit Lions ‘perfect’ post-Super Bowl 2022 NFL Mock Draft.