Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Here we go!

As it stands, the Lions have the No. 2 and No. 27 pick (via Rams) in the 1st Round, No. 34 (Round 2), No. 66 (Round 3), and No. 97 (Round 3).

So, without further ado, here is what I believe would be the ‘Perfect’ 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft for the Lions at this point in time.

Note: I used the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Machine to keep me honest.

As you can see, I have the Lions selecting Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall, followed by Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the No. 27 overall pick. I then used the Lions 2nd Round pick to snag Michigan S Daxton Hill, and the two 3rd Round picks to select Wyoming LB Chad Muma and Georgia EDGE, Nolan Smith.

1(2) – Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) – Michigan

1(27) – Chris Olave (WR) – Ohio State

2(34) – Daxton Hill (S) – Michigan

3(66) – Chad Muma (LB) – Wyoming

3(97) – Nolan Smith (EDGE) – Georgia

My thoughts for this simulation is that I have noticed as I have gone through hundreds of draft simulations that if the Lions want to get their No. 1 receiver via the draft, they will either have to take him at the end of Round 1 or with their first pick of Round 2 unless they find a diamond in the rough in Round 3.

If the Lions don’t select a WR in the first two rounds, they would put themselves in a position to spend more than is recommended in free agency to land a No. 1 type player.

Though it is against everything I believe in, if Chris Olave is somehow available (he was in this simulation) the Lions should grab him or maybe a guy like Drake London at the end of Round 1.

More on this in an upcoming article!