Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Buccaneers: C.J. Gardner-Johnson among defensive leaders

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 to advance to the NFC Championship for the first time in over three decades. One of the main reasons the Lions were able to secure their second-straight playoff win was because of their bend but don't break defense. Pro Football Focus has awarded their weekly grades, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is among the leaders.

Top 5 Grades

Jalen Reeves-Maybin 90.6

Benito Jones 82.6

Aidan Hutchinson 76.8

Levi Onwuzurike 76.0

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 70.4

Bottom 5 Grades

Romeo Okwara 36.7

Kerby Joseph 49.2

Kindle Vildor 50.4

Ifeatu Melifonwu 52.6

Jack Campbell 52.9

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Buccaneers:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Defensive Standout: The Detroit Lions' defense played a crucial role in their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, contributing significantly to their advancement to the NFC Championship. Top Performers: Pro Football Focus graded several Lions defenders highly for their performance, with Jalen Reeves-Maybin leading the pack at 90.6 and notable grades for Benito Jones, Aidan Hutchinson, Levi Onwuzurike, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Room for Improvement: Despite the win, some players like Romeo Okwara and Kerby Joseph received lower grades, indicating areas where the Lions' defense can still enhance its effectiveness.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions defense, highlighted by several standout performances, played a pivotal role in their Divisional Round win, showcasing their capability to handle high-pressure playoff situations. While the top performers have been lauded for their contributions, the lower grades for some players remind the team that there's always room for improvement. As the Lions prepare for the NFC Championship, they'll look to build on their defensive strengths and address any weaknesses to increase their chances of a successful Super Bowl run.