Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chiefs: Offense

The Detroit Lions are expected to have a Top 5 or so offense in the NFL in 2023, but they sure did not look that way on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Lions won the game 21-20, which is all that matters, the offense was only able to put up 14 points. In this article, we will take a look at how each player on the offense graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – 88.4

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 78.8

QB Jared Goff – 76.5

OT Penei Sewell – 75.5

C Frank Ragnow – 75.1

Bottom 5 Grades

WR Marvin Jones – 35.1

TE Brock Wright – 38.8

FB Jason Cabinda – 54.0

RB David Montgomery – 55.1

TE James Mitchell – 59.5

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Thursday's HUGE win over the Chiefs:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Expectations vs. Reality: The Detroit Lions were expected to field a top-tier offense in the NFL for the 2023 season, but their performance on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs fell far short of those expectations. Low Offensive Output: Despite winning the game 21-20, the Lions' offense struggled to put points on the board, managing only 14 points, which is significantly below what would be anticipated from a top-tier offense. Player Grading: Pro Football Focus provided player grades for the game, highlighting the top performers like OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, while also pointing out the underperformers such as WR Marvin Jones and TE Brock Wright.

Bottom Line: Room For Improvement

While the Detroit Lions may have secured a narrow victory, their offensive performance in the game did not align with the expectations of having a top 5 offense in the NFL for 2023. Individual player grades reveal a mix of standout and struggling performances, indicating that there is room for improvement and further evaluation as the season progresses. Winning the game is essential, but consistency and improved offensive output will be key for the Lions to live up to their preseason offensive ranking.