Detroit Lions ‘weakest link' dominates vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Heading into the 2023 season, when you looked at the Detroit Lions roster, there was no doubt that the biggest strength in terms of position groups was the offensive line. After all, the Lions O-Line consists of Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Jonah Jackson, who are all players capable of making the Pro Bowl. But it was the fifth offensive lineman, Halapoulivaati Vaitai who, according to Pro Football Focus, was the most dominant player for the Lions during their 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Dominates Chiefs

According to Pro Football Focus, Vaitai had an outstanding grade of 88.4 on Thursday Night Football against the Chiefs. That grade was not just the highest out of all of the Lions' offensive linemen, and it was not just the highest grade on the Lions' offense. Instead, Vaitai's PFF grade was the highest on the entire team. Here are the Top 5 graded Lions from their win over the Chiefs.

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – 88.4

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 78.8

DT Alim McNeill – 78.6

QB Jared Goff – 76.5

OT Penei Sewell – 75.5

Bottom Line: The Weakest Link Comes Up Strong

Halapoulivaati Vaitai's exceptional performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, as reflected in his outstanding PFF grade, highlights the crucial role played by offensive linemen in securing victories. While Vaitai took the top spot, other key contributors on both offense and defense also had notable performances. This collective effort was pivotal in the Lions' 21-20 win and serves as a testament to the team's potential for success in the future.