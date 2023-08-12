Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Giants: Defense

The Detroit Lions PFF Grades have been released from their win over the Giants, and a rookie led the way for the defense.

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Giants: Defense

After having the worst defense in the NFL for the first half (or so) of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions flipped the script down the stretch, and they fared very well over the final 10 games. During the offseason, GM Brad Holmes added some key pieces to the defense, and some (including myself) believe they could be a Top 15 or so unit in 2023. Though most of the starters did not play on Friday against the New York Giants, it was the defense that led the way during the Lions' 21-16 win.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Giants: DefenseDefensive PFF Grades vs. GiantsThe Defense Leads The WayTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Lions' Defensive Resurgence
2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles 2023 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Mock Draft NFL Hall of Fame Gould Off-season needs Teddy Bridgewater Jake McQuaide Ford Family Roschon Johnson Drew Brees Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions strength of schedule Pete Rozell Award Levi Onwuzurike Pro Football Focus Gould New York Giants Detroit Lions PFF Grades

Defensive PFF Grades vs. Giants

Here is how Pro Football Focus graded the Detroit Lions' defensive players against the Giants:

Detroit Lions PFF Grades
Detroit Lions PFF Grades

As you can see above, the Detroit Lions' Top 5 defensive players against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, are as follows:

  • LB Jack Campbell: 90.3
  • DT Levi Onwuzurike: 89.3
  • ED John Cominsky: 86.8
  • LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 80.4
  • CB Tae Hayes: 80.3

As for the Bottom 5…

  • CB Will Harris: 33.7
  • CB Chase Lucas: 37.5
  • DT Cory Durden: 44.1
  • LB Anthony Pittman: 48.5
  • LB Trevor Nowaske: 48.8

The Defense Leads The Way

If you happened to read the article we posted earlier about the Lions' offensive PFF grades, or if you watched last night's game with your own eyes, you are well aware of the fact that the defense (and special teams) led the way. Rookie LB Jack Campbell had the highest PFF grade on the entire team (including both offensive and defense) with an impressive 90.3. It was also nice to see Levi Onwuzurike, who is coming off an injury, earn the second-highest grade (89.3) on the team.

Jack Campbell Detroit Lions Kelvin Sheppard Brad Holmes

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Dramatic Turnaround in Lions' Defense: After a tumultuous start in the 2022 season, where they held the unenviable title of the worst defense in the NFL, the Detroit Lions made a commendable recovery during the latter half. Their performance in the final 10 games showcased a revitalized defensive unit, largely due to the strategic additions made by GM Brad Holmes during the offseason.
  2. Defensive PFF Grades Highlight Standouts: Pro Football Focus's analysis of the Lions' defensive performance against the New York Giants spotlighted several players. The top five graded players were LB Jack Campbell (90.3), DT Levi Onwuzurike (89.3), ED John Cominsky (86.8), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (80.4), and CB Tae Hayes (80.3).
  3. Defense Steals the Show: Despite the mixed reviews on the Lions' offensive performance against the Giants, their defense, supplemented by special teams, emerged as the undoubted heroes of the match. This is exemplified by rookie LB Jack Campbell, who not only topped the defensive PFF grades but also outshone every other player across both offensive and defensive segments with an outstanding score of 90.3.

Bottom Line: The Lions' Defensive Resurgence

The Detroit Lions have impressively transformed their defensive narrative from the earlier struggles of 2022 to potentially becoming a formidable unit in 2023. Standout performances, particularly from Campbell and Onwuzurike during Friday's preseason game, are testaments to the team's renewed vigor. As the Lions showcased against the Giants, their defense, rejuvenated and reinforced, is poised to be a cornerstone of their success in the upcoming season. Oh, by the way, the Lions rested most of their defensive starters, so look out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?