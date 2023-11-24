Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Jared Goff struggles for the second week in a row

During the Thanksgiving Day game, the Detroit Lions faced a challenging 29-22 loss against the Green Bay Packers. This game highlighted varying levels of performance within the Lions' defense, as illustrated by the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades. These grades reveal the contrasting tales of the game, with David Montgomery shining on the field, while Jared Goff encountered notable difficulties. As we analyze these grades, they shed light on the individual efforts of the Lions' offensive players throughout this pivotal matchup.

Top 5 Grades (20 snaps min.)

David Montgomery 90.8

Penei Sewell 89.3

Kalif Raymond 84.1

Frank Ragnow 74.0

Amon-Ra St. Brown 68.3

Bottom 5 Grades

Kayode Awosika 30.8

Graham Glasgow 41.8

Colby Sorsdal 48.2

Jared Goff 52.7

Sam LaPorta 55.6

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Standout Performances: In the Thanksgiving game against the Packers, some Detroit Lions players, like David Montgomery and Penei Sewell, delivered impressive performances. Their high Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades underscore their effective contributions on the field, showcasing individual excellence. Struggles and Challenges: Conversely, the game also highlighted the struggles of several Lions players. Jared Goff, in particular, faced difficulties, as reflected in his lower PFF grade. These challenges underline the need for certain players to enhance their game to contribute more effectively to the team's success. Diverse Contributions: The PFF grades for the Lions' offensive players demonstrate a range of contributions, from standout efforts like Kalif Raymond's to less impactful performances. This diversity indicates areas where the team excels and where there is room for growth.

Bottom Line: Failures on Offense

The Pro Football Focus grades from the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers reveal a tale of contrasting performances, with some players, such as David Montgomery and Penei Sewell, excelling and others, such as Jared Goff and Graham Glasgow facing challenges. The bottom line is that the offense will have to be much better moving forward.