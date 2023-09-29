Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Offense

Was the Detroit Lions offense perfect on Thursday Night Football? No. But was the Lions offense pretty damn good at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers? Absofreakinglutely! Following an interception by Jared Goff on the very first drive of the game, the Lions' offense quickly found their rhythm as they racked up 27 first-half points. Let's take a look at how the Lions offensive players fared, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

Josh Reynolds 82.2

David Montgomery 80.2

Amon-Ra St. Brown 80.0

Graham Glasgow 76.0

Frank Ragnow 74.9

Bottom 5 Grades

James Mitchell 40.5

Taylor Decker 48.0

Brock Wright 51.9

Marvin Jones Jr. 52.9

Antoine Green 56.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Thursday's win over the Packers :

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: To Offensive for the Packers

The Detroit Lions' offense may not have been flawless on Thursday Night Football, but it undeniably delivered an impressive performance against the Green Bay Packers. Overcoming an early interception, the team found its rhythm and put up a substantial 27 points in the first half. Standout performances from top-graded players like Josh Reynolds, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were instrumental in this success.

However, there is always room for improvement, as indicated by the lower grades received by some offensive players. This balance between strong performances and areas needing enhancement is typical in the NFL. Up next, the Carolina Panthers!