Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Offense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Find out how EVERY player on offense graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Offense

Was the Detroit Lions offense perfect on Thursday Night Football? No. But was the Lions offense pretty damn good at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers? Absofreakinglutely! Following an interception by Jared Goff on the very first drive of the game, the Lions' offense quickly found their rhythm as they racked up 27 first-half points. Let's take a look at how the Lions offensive players fared, according to Pro Football Focus.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: OffenseTop 5 GradesBottom 5 GradesFull GradesTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: To Offensive for the Packers
Detroit Lions epic 1st half Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers

Top 5 Grades

  • Josh Reynolds 82.2
  • David Montgomery 80.2
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown 80.0
  • Graham Glasgow 76.0
  • Frank Ragnow 74.9

Bottom 5 Grades

  • James Mitchell 40.5
  • Taylor Decker 48.0
  • Brock Wright 51.9
  • Marvin Jones Jr. 52.9
  • Antoine Green 56.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Thursday's win over the Packers :

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Strong Offensive Performance: Despite a rocky start with an interception by Jared Goff on the first drive, the Detroit Lions' offense showed its prowess on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The team managed to accumulate an impressive 27 points in the first half.
  2. Top Performers Shine: Pro Football Focus graded the Lions' offensive players, and several individuals stood out with top-tier performances. Josh Reynolds earned an excellent grade of 82.2, followed closely by David Montgomery (80.2) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (80.0). These players played pivotal roles in the Lions' offensive success.
  3. Room for Improvement: While many offensive players excelled, there were also areas that needed improvement. Some players received lower grades, such as James Mitchell (40.5), Taylor Decker (48.0), Brock Wright (51.9), Marvin Jones Jr. (52.9), and Antoine Green (56.6). Identifying areas of weakness can be valuable for the team's overall growth.

Bottom Line: To Offensive for the Packers

The Detroit Lions' offense may not have been flawless on Thursday Night Football, but it undeniably delivered an impressive performance against the Green Bay Packers. Overcoming an early interception, the team found its rhythm and put up a substantial 27 points in the first half. Standout performances from top-graded players like Josh Reynolds, David Montgomery, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were instrumental in this success.

Read More

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch gives his own injury update following win over Packers

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch is bummed about being injured twice vs. Packers

Jared Goff claps back at Ryan Fitzpatrick for pre-game comment [Video]

However, there is always room for improvement, as indicated by the lower grades received by some offensive players. This balance between strong performances and areas needing enhancement is typical in the NFL. Up next, the Carolina Panthers!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?