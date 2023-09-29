Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch gives his own injury update following win over Packers

Brian Branch gives his own injury update: Branch spoke to the NFL Network just after the conclusion of Thursday's game.

On Thursday Night Football, rookie safety Brian Branch found himself in a nerve-wracking situation during the Detroit Lions‘ dominating victory over the Green Bay Packers. Branch suffered an ankle injury during the game, leaving fans concerned. However, his ability to return to the field after the injury, coupled with X-rays showing no fractures, provides a sigh of relief for both him and the Lions.

What did Branch Say About His Injury?

Following the game, Branch spoke to the NFL Network and revealed some great news regarding his ankle injury.

“Nothing broken,” Branch said.

Why it Matters

In the context of a dominant win for the Lions over the Packers, Branch's injury could have cast a shadow over the victory. However, his injury update and the absence of fractures offer optimism. The Lions and their fans can now hope for Branch's full recovery, as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in the upcoming week.

Brian Branch carted off field Brian Branch is bummed about being injured

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions rookie safety Brian Branch sustains an ankle injury during the game against the Green Bay Packers but returns to play.
  2. X-rays reveal no fractures, offering relief to fans and the Lions.
  3. Branch's status for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers remains uncertain pending further evaluation.

