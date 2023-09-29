Detroit Lions S Brian Branch gives his own injury update following win over Packers

On Thursday Night Football, rookie safety Brian Branch found himself in a nerve-wracking situation during the Detroit Lions‘ dominating victory over the Green Bay Packers. Branch suffered an ankle injury during the game, leaving fans concerned. However, his ability to return to the field after the injury, coupled with X-rays showing no fractures, provides a sigh of relief for both him and the Lions.

What did Branch Say About His Injury?

Following the game, Branch spoke to the NFL Network and revealed some great news regarding his ankle injury.

“Nothing broken,” Branch said.

Why it Matters

In the context of a dominant win for the Lions over the Packers, Branch's injury could have cast a shadow over the victory. However, his injury update and the absence of fractures offer optimism. The Lions and their fans can now hope for Branch's full recovery, as they prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in the upcoming week.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)