Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Raiders: Jared Goff earns top grade for the offense in Week 8

The Detroit Lions were not perfect on offense on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially when it came to finishing drives, but they certainly did enough to win during the 26-14 victory. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for the Lions vs. Raiders, and when it comes to the offense, quarterback Jared Goff, despite throwing a pick-6, earned the highest grade of the week for the Lions offense.

Top 5 Grades

Jared Goff 84.4

Jahmyr Gibbs 83.3

Taylor Decker 82.0

Craig Reynolds 78.2

Penei Sewell 75.9

Bottom 5 Grades

Dan Skipper 37.8

Josh Reynolds 48.0

Colby Sorsdal 48.9

Jameson Williams 54.9

James Mitchell 57.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Monday's win over the Raiders:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff leads the way: Despite an interception that resulted in a pick-6, quarterback Jared Goff earned the highest offensive grade for the Detroit Lions in their 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Strong performances in the top 5: Jahmyr Gibbs, Taylor Decker, Craig Reynolds, and Penei Sewell also received high marks from Pro Football Focus, showcasing a well-rounded effort from key players in the Lions' offense. Room for improvement: While the Lions secured a win, there were lower grades for some players, including Dan Skipper and Josh Reynolds, emphasizing areas where the team can still strive for improvement moving forward.

Bottom Line: On to the Bye Week

Jared Goff and key offensive contributors led the way with strong Pro Football Focus grades in the Lions' victory, highlighting both strengths and areas for growth as the team progresses through the season. The Lions, who are now 5-2 on the season, will get to enjoy their well-deserved bye week before getting back at it in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.