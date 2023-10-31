Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Tracker 2023

As the NFL trade deadline looms (4:00 p.m. EST today), our Detroit Lions, who are 6-2 following their Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders, find themselves in a position as potential buyers. With a promising season unfolding, there's a sense that the Lions have a legitimate opportunity not only to win the NFC North but to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Tracker

While it remains uncertain whether general manager Brad Holmes will be aggressive or maintain a focus on long-term plans, the Detroit Lions have put them in a unique position to shape their roster for what could be a memorable 2023 season. Stay tuned for updates on the latest trade deadline developments in the Lions' camp.

Latest Updates

October 31

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson has requested to be traded. The Bears have permitted him to do so. (Link) NOTE: The Lions could use an outside cornerback and they could have their eye on Johnson.

Dan Campbell Trusts Brad Holmes 100%

“I don’t really think of that,” Campbell said after the Lions' 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. “I just think of, ‘What do we have here now?' Look, I’ve talked to (general manager) Brad (Holmes), we’ve kind of gone back and forth, but I’m not — they can do and have whatever they want, we’ll figure our stuff out here.”

Despite the trade possibilities discussed by general manager Brad Holmes, Campbell trusts that any decision made will be for the betterment of the team.

“I just know this, and I said this, I don’t know, probably a week ago,” Campbell said. “Here’s what I know 100% is whether we do something or don’t do something, I trust Brad 100% that it’s for the betterment of this team, it’s the right thing to do. So we’ll see where that goes.”