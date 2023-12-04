Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Analyzing the Detroit Lions defensive snap counts vs. Saints

Analyzing the Detroit Lions defensive snap counts vs. Saints.

Analyzing the Detroit Lions defensive snap counts vs. Saints

In their 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Lions‘ defensive strategy and player utilization played a crucial role. Let's break down the snap counts across the defensive positions to gain insights into their game plan.

Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions defensive snap counts

EDGE

PlayerSnap Percentage
Aidan Hutchinson61 (91%) (7 more QB pressures)
Josh Paschal43 (64%)
John Cominsky27 (40%)
Bruce Irvin11 (16%) (Picked up first sack with Lions)
Romeo Okwara9 (13%)
Charles Harris3 (4%)
Julian OkwaraINACTIVE (healthy scratch)

Bruce Irvin‘s debut stood out, surpassing Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris in snaps. His impact included a sack and multiple pressures, despite a roughing the passer penalty. Josh Paschal continues to be a reliable edge defender alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Defensive Tackles (DT)

PlayerSnap Percentage
Alim McNeill47 (70%)
Benito Jones45 (67%)
Quinton Bohanna25 (37%)
Levi OnwuzurikeINACTIVE (healthy scratch)
Isaiah BuggsINACTIVE (healthy scratch)
Brodric MartinINACTIVE (healthy scratch)

The Detroit Lions face decisions regarding Quinton Bohanna‘s future on the roster. With a potential need to sign him to the 53-man roster, the status of Levi Onwuzurike and Isaiah Buggs remains in question.

Linebackers

PlayerSnap Percentage
Derrick Barnes56 (84%)
Jack Campbell53 (79%) (started in place of Anzalone)
Malcolm Rodriguez31 (46%)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin20 (30%)
Anthony Pittman0 (0%)
Trevor Nowaske0 (0%)
Alex AnzaloneINACTIVE (hurt)

In Alex Anzalone's absence, the Detroit Lions used more three-linebacker sets. Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell led in snaps, with Campbell having his second-highest total of the season. Jalen Reeves-Maybin‘s increased role was a highlight, contributing significantly on both defense and special teams.

Cornerbacks

PlayerSnap Percentage
Brian Branch64 (96%) Picked up another interception
Cam Sutton64 (96%)
Jerry Jacobs64 (96%)
Will Harris3 (4%)
Khalil Dorsey0 (0%)
Chase Lucas0 (0%)
Steven GilmoreINACTIVE

The Detroit Lions cornerback group saw consistent play from starters Brian Branch, Cam Sutton, and Jerry Jacobs, with Branch being particularly notable for his performance despite being a rookie.

Safety

PlayerSnap Percentage
Kerby Joseph64 (96%)
Tracy Walker46 (69%)
Ifeatu Melifonwu1 (1%)

Tracy Walker‘s reduced playing time suggests a strategic preference for keeping Brian Branch on the field. However, the safety unit overall struggled with deep coverage and timely support.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' defensive lineup against the Saints showcased strategic deployment of players, adapting to the game's demands. Key performances, especially from newcomers and young talents, were instrumental in securing their win. The snap count analysis provides a window into the coaching decisions and player contributions that shaped this victory. ​

