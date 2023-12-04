Analyzing the Detroit Lions defensive snap counts vs. Saints

In their 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Lions‘ defensive strategy and player utilization played a crucial role. Let's break down the snap counts across the defensive positions to gain insights into their game plan.

EDGE

Player Snap Percentage Aidan Hutchinson 61 (91%) (7 more QB pressures) Josh Paschal 43 (64%) John Cominsky 27 (40%) Bruce Irvin 11 (16%) (Picked up first sack with Lions) Romeo Okwara 9 (13%) Charles Harris 3 (4%) Julian Okwara INACTIVE (healthy scratch)

Bruce Irvin‘s debut stood out, surpassing Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris in snaps. His impact included a sack and multiple pressures, despite a roughing the passer penalty. Josh Paschal continues to be a reliable edge defender alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Defensive Tackles (DT)

Player Snap Percentage Alim McNeill 47 (70%) Benito Jones 45 (67%) Quinton Bohanna 25 (37%) Levi Onwuzurike INACTIVE (healthy scratch) Isaiah Buggs INACTIVE (healthy scratch) Brodric Martin INACTIVE (healthy scratch)

The Detroit Lions face decisions regarding Quinton Bohanna‘s future on the roster. With a potential need to sign him to the 53-man roster, the status of Levi Onwuzurike and Isaiah Buggs remains in question.

Linebackers

Player Snap Percentage Derrick Barnes 56 (84%) Jack Campbell 53 (79%) (started in place of Anzalone) Malcolm Rodriguez 31 (46%) Jalen Reeves-Maybin 20 (30%) Anthony Pittman 0 (0%) Trevor Nowaske 0 (0%) Alex Anzalone INACTIVE (hurt)

In Alex Anzalone's absence, the Detroit Lions used more three-linebacker sets. Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell led in snaps, with Campbell having his second-highest total of the season. Jalen Reeves-Maybin‘s increased role was a highlight, contributing significantly on both defense and special teams.

Cornerbacks

Player Snap Percentage Brian Branch 64 (96%) Picked up another interception Cam Sutton 64 (96%) Jerry Jacobs 64 (96%) Will Harris 3 (4%) Khalil Dorsey 0 (0%) Chase Lucas 0 (0%) Steven Gilmore INACTIVE

The Detroit Lions cornerback group saw consistent play from starters Brian Branch, Cam Sutton, and Jerry Jacobs, with Branch being particularly notable for his performance despite being a rookie.

Safety

Player Snap Percentage Kerby Joseph 64 (96%) Tracy Walker 46 (69%) Ifeatu Melifonwu 1 (1%)

Tracy Walker‘s reduced playing time suggests a strategic preference for keeping Brian Branch on the field. However, the safety unit overall struggled with deep coverage and timely support.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' defensive lineup against the Saints showcased strategic deployment of players, adapting to the game's demands. Key performances, especially from newcomers and young talents, were instrumental in securing their win. The snap count analysis provides a window into the coaching decisions and player contributions that shaped this victory. ​