Analyzing the Detroit Lions defensive snap counts vs. Saints
In their 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Lions‘ defensive strategy and player utilization played a crucial role. Let's break down the snap counts across the defensive positions to gain insights into their game plan.
EDGE
|Player
|Snap Percentage
|Aidan Hutchinson
|61 (91%) (7 more QB pressures)
|Josh Paschal
|43 (64%)
|John Cominsky
|27 (40%)
|Bruce Irvin
|11 (16%) (Picked up first sack with Lions)
|Romeo Okwara
|9 (13%)
|Charles Harris
|3 (4%)
|Julian Okwara
|INACTIVE (healthy scratch)
Bruce Irvin‘s debut stood out, surpassing Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris in snaps. His impact included a sack and multiple pressures, despite a roughing the passer penalty. Josh Paschal continues to be a reliable edge defender alongside Aidan Hutchinson.
Defensive Tackles (DT)
|Player
|Snap Percentage
|Alim McNeill
|47 (70%)
|Benito Jones
|45 (67%)
|Quinton Bohanna
|25 (37%)
|Levi Onwuzurike
|INACTIVE (healthy scratch)
|Isaiah Buggs
|INACTIVE (healthy scratch)
|Brodric Martin
|INACTIVE (healthy scratch)
The Detroit Lions face decisions regarding Quinton Bohanna‘s future on the roster. With a potential need to sign him to the 53-man roster, the status of Levi Onwuzurike and Isaiah Buggs remains in question.
Linebackers
|Player
|Snap Percentage
|Derrick Barnes
|56 (84%)
|Jack Campbell
|53 (79%) (started in place of Anzalone)
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|31 (46%)
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|20 (30%)
|Anthony Pittman
|0 (0%)
|Trevor Nowaske
|0 (0%)
|Alex Anzalone
|INACTIVE (hurt)
In Alex Anzalone's absence, the Detroit Lions used more three-linebacker sets. Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell led in snaps, with Campbell having his second-highest total of the season. Jalen Reeves-Maybin‘s increased role was a highlight, contributing significantly on both defense and special teams.
Cornerbacks
|Player
|Snap Percentage
|Brian Branch
|64 (96%) Picked up another interception
|Cam Sutton
|64 (96%)
|Jerry Jacobs
|64 (96%)
|Will Harris
|3 (4%)
|Khalil Dorsey
|0 (0%)
|Chase Lucas
|0 (0%)
|Steven Gilmore
|INACTIVE
The Detroit Lions cornerback group saw consistent play from starters Brian Branch, Cam Sutton, and Jerry Jacobs, with Branch being particularly notable for his performance despite being a rookie.
Safety
|Player
|Snap Percentage
|Kerby Joseph
|64 (96%)
|Tracy Walker
|46 (69%)
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|1 (1%)
Tracy Walker‘s reduced playing time suggests a strategic preference for keeping Brian Branch on the field. However, the safety unit overall struggled with deep coverage and timely support.
Bottom Line
The Detroit Lions' defensive lineup against the Saints showcased strategic deployment of players, adapting to the game's demands. Key performances, especially from newcomers and young talents, were instrumental in securing their win. The snap count analysis provides a window into the coaching decisions and player contributions that shaped this victory.