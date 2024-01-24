Detroit Lions Place Brock Wright on Injured Reserve, Announce 2 Additional Roster Moves.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Detroit Lions are making strategic moves in their roster as they gear up for the crucial NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team has announced placing tight end Brock Wright on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Lions have signed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad and added veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the Practice Squad.

Will Zach Ertz Suit Up on Sunday?

Earlier today, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that though Ertz was in the Lions facilities on Wednesday, and in football shape, it had not yet been decided if he will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

  1. Brock Wright on Injured Reserve: The Lions have placed TE Brock Wright on Injured Reserve, a significant shift in their offensive lineup.
  2. Tyson Alualu Promoted: To bolster their defensive line, DL Tyson Alualu has been moved to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad.
  3. Zach Ertz Signed to Practice Squad: TE Zach Ertz, a seasoned player with a Super Bowl title, has been signed to the Practice Squad, with his participation in Sunday’s game still undecided.
The Bottom Line: Flexibility and Strategy

As the Lions prepare for one of their most significant games in recent history, these roster changes underscore the importance of flexibility and strategic thinking in the NFL. Head coach Dan Campbell's decision-making process, especially regarding the possible activation of Zach Ertz, will be crucial in the run-up to Sunday's game. These moves not only address immediate team needs but also showcase the Lions' agility in navigating the challenges of high-stakes football. With these adjustments, the Lions are positioning themselves for a strong performance in the NFC Championship Game.

