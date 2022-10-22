Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Transactions

Detroit Lions place DJ Chark on IR, announce 6 other roster moves

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
The Detroit Lions have placed WR DJ Chark on Injured Reserve while also making six other roster moves. Chark, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was seen wearing a walking boot this week. Before the season, the Lions had signed him to a 1-year, prove-it deal with the hopes that he would provide a vertical threat for the quarterback, Jared Goff.

Here are all of the roster moves the Lions made on Saturday:

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED: WR DJ Chark CB Bobby Price  

SIGNED TO ACTIVE ROSTER FROM PRACTICE SQUAD: WR Maurice Alexander  

ELEVATED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD: K Michael Badgley WR Brandon Zylstra  

ACTIVATED FROM PUP: DL Josh Paschal CB Jerry Jacobs

