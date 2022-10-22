Detroit Lions place DJ Chark on IR, announce 6 other roster moves

The Detroit Lions have placed WR DJ Chark on Injured Reserve while also making six other roster moves. Chark, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was seen wearing a walking boot this week. Before the season, the Lions had signed him to a 1-year, prove-it deal with the hopes that he would provide a vertical threat for the quarterback, Jared Goff.

What decision did the Lions make regarding DJ Chark and six others?

Here are all of the roster moves the Lions made on Saturday:

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED: WR DJ Chark CB Bobby Price

SIGNED TO ACTIVE ROSTER FROM PRACTICE SQUAD: WR Maurice Alexander

ELEVATED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD: K Michael Badgley WR Brandon Zylstra

ACTIVATED FROM PUP: DL Josh Paschal CB Jerry Jacobs