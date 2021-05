Sharing is caring!

We all knew it was coming but on Friday, the Detroit Lions made it official by placing DL Joel Heath on Injured reserve.

Heath, who played at Michigan State, tore his ACL during Wednesday’s OTAs while doing a bag drill.

Prior to opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Heath spent time (2016-2019) with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

#Lions have placed Joel Heath on Injured Reserve. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 28, 2021