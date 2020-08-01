Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

To be clear, this report means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in contact with somebody who has tested positive.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the COVID-19 list, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2020

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have declined to comment on the report, per NFL policy.

The Lions, per NFL policy, declined comment on Stafford's diagnosis and today's roster move. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 1, 2020

Stafford becomes the eighth Lions’ player to be placed on the list, joining Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Arryn Siposs, Amani Oruwariye, Jalen Elliott, Justin Coleman, and Isaac Nauta.

BONUS CONTENT:

Could Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford opt-out of the 2020 season?

This is a question that I never thought I would have to ask but it has been weighing on my mind for some time now.

Here it goes.

Could Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford end up opting out of the 2020 NFL season?

Let me begin by saying that there have not been any reports (or even rumors) that this is something Stafford is even considering at this time but I would bet it has crossed his mind.

That being said, with a brand new baby and a wife who has had recent medical issues, COVID-19 is something that should be taken seriously and my gut tells me that Stafford is doing just that.

COVID-19 is still spreading through many states, including an uptick in cases in Michigan over the past couple of weeks or so, and there have been a growing number of concerns about how a sport like football could be played while keeping players safe at the same time.

