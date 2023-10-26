Detroit Lions post epic throwback video to remind fans of how to act on Monday Night Football

This coming Monday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. On Thursday, the Lions tweeted out a video to remind their fans of the impact they can have on a game (not that the fans need a reminder) when they lose their freaking minds when the opposition has the football.

Referee warns Detroit Lions fans to quiet down

It happened on December 21, 1997, during the fourth quarter of a three-point game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets. The Pontiac Silverdome crowd was so loud in favor of the Lions that the Jets were forced to take two timeouts in a row. Following the second timeout, the crowd just got louder. This caused the referee to ask the crowd to be quiet so the Jets could run a play. Of course, the fans just got even louder, which resulted in the referee warning them that if they did not tone it down the Lions would be charged a timeout.

Following the second timeout, the crowd just got louder. This caused the referee to ask the crowd to be quiet so the Jets could run a play. Of course, the fans just got even louder, which resulted in the referee warning them that if they did not tone it down, the Lions would be charged a timeout.

Check it out.

TBT to Dec. 21, 1997, when #Lions fans turned the volume all the way up at the Silverdome! Let's bring the 🔊 again to @FordField on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/Uu7V963XQg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are aiming to recover from a recent tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The team took to social media, particularly Twitter, to emphasize the significant impact their fans can have on the outcome of a game by creating a raucous atmosphere when the opposition is in possession. An anecdote from December 21, 1997, highlights the enthusiastic support of Detroit Lions fans when they made it incredibly challenging for the New York Jets by being so loud that the Jets had to take two consecutive timeouts. This uproar led the referee to warn the fans about maintaining the noise level, or the Lions would be penalized with a timeout.

Bottom Line: GET LOUD!!!

Yes, the Lions are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Ravens, but if they can bounce back on Monday Night Football against the Raiders, they will be 6-2 heading into their bye week. One thing is for certain, the Detroit Lions have the best fans in the NFL, and you can bet they will do everything in their power to help out their team on Monday night!