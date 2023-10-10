Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PR drops defensive stat that will blow your mind

Detroit Lions PR drops defensive stat that will blow your mind!

Detroit Lions PR drops defensive stat that will blow your mind

Through the first five games of the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions have showcased a rush defense that can only be described as extraordinary. Notably, they have not allowed a single opponent to breach the 100-yard mark on the ground during this period, a feat that underlines their remarkable consistency in stopping the run. On Tuesday, the Lions‘ PR dropped a defensive stat that will blow your mind!

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions PR drops defensive stat that will blow your mindHOLY SMOKES!TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Defensive Revolution
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen 2023 NFL Draft Daniel Jeremiah Pro Football Focus Jahmyr Gibbs Antoine Greene Monday Night Football Mike Disner Charles Harris NFL Expansion Draft Detroit Lions training camp Nick Eubanks Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions PFF Grades Detroit Lions trade

HOLY SMOKES!

The transformation from last year's struggles to this year's dominance is striking. The Lions have allowed just 342 rushing yards in the first five games of the season (68.4 yards per game), positioning them with the third-lowest rushing yards allowed in the league. This accomplishment also marks a historic achievement, as it represents the fewest rushing yards given up by the Lions through the first five weeks of any season, dating back to at least 1932!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions' rush defense is on a historic streak, preventing any opponent from accumulating 100 total rushing yards in the first five games of the 2023 season.
  2. In Week 5, they limited the Carolina Panthers to just 99 rushing yards, a dramatic improvement from their performance against the same team in the previous season.
  3. This remarkable transformation showcases the Lions as one of the league's top teams in stopping the run.
NFL grants Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Injury Update

Bottom Line – A Defensive Revolution

The Detroit Lions have undergone a defensive revolution, transitioning from struggles to success in stopping the run. Their ability to consistently limit opponents in a ground game that has seen record-breaking performances adds an exciting layer to the team's identity. As they continue this remarkable run, they establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?