Detroit Lions predicted to lose Josh Reynolds this offseason

Offensive shoes to fill? Detroit Lions predicted to lose WR Josh Reynolds to the AFC North Division this offseason.

It's a reality that professional sports teams undergo personnel changes yearly; it's simply the nature of the business. According to a prediction from Bleacher Report, the Detroit Lions could be on the verge of losing wideout Josh Reynolds, a key contributor from their remarkable 2023 season, which marked their first division win in 30 years.

Josh Reynolds predicted to sign with Baltimore Ravens

Reynolds, who caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games played (13 starts) this past season with the Lions, has been named a possible target of the Baltimore Ravens by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report.

“There aren’t many teams in the NFL that couldn’t use an extra playmaker in their receiving corps,” Ballentine wrote. “While a few teams will be on the hunt for a No. 1 option in free agency, most teams could at least use a player who is capable of making plays downfield.

“He’s the kind of signing that will probably be a minor blip in news cycle in the spring but will play a crucial role for a team contending for the playoffs.”

The signing of Reynolds would likely signal the end of Odell Beckham Jr.‘s tenure with the Ravens.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was a key part of the Detroit Lions offensive attack in the 2023 season Reynolds is a pending free agent after having completed his most recent contract According to Bleacher Report, Reynolds has been listed as a possible target of the Baltimore Ravens

Bottom Line: Will Reynolds return to Detroit?

Losing a wide receiver of Reynolds' caliber would undoubtedly be a setback for the Lions, as well as for quarterback Jared Goff, both of whom thrived under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

With the NFL free agency period set to begin next month on March 11, the question arises: does Reynolds fit into the long-term plans of the Lions, or will GM Brad Holmes opt to let him sign elsewhere?