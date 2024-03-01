Detroit Lions predicted to re-sign 14 players

As the NFL gears up for the frenzy of free agency, the Detroit Lions will soon be making strategic moves to solidify their roster for the upcoming season. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports predicts that the Lions will re-sign a significant portion of their talent pool, ensuring stability and continuity within the team. Here’s a closer look at the 14 players predicted to remain in Detroit, complete with the contract details that underline the Lions’ commitment to their development and success.

The Detroit Lions Predicted Strategic Signings:

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: The defensive back is expected to be re-signed on a 1-year deal, with a total value of $5.5 million, impacting the 2024 cap at $5.5 million. Josh Reynolds: The wide receiver is forecasted to return with a 2-year contract worth $11 million, featuring a 2024 cap hit of $2 million. Graham Glasgow: Predicted to bolster the offensive line on a 2-year agreement valued at $13 million, with a cap hit of $2.75 million in 2024. Jalen Reeves-Maybin: The linebacker is anticipated to re-sign on a 2-year deal totaling $7.5 million, resulting in a $3 million cap hit for 2024. Kindle Vildor: Expected to return to the secondary with a 1-year contract worth $2 million, fully impacting the 2024 cap at $2 million. Anthony Pittman: The linebacker is predicted to re-sign/No Tender on a 1-year deal for $1.06 million, directly affecting the cap at $1.06 million. Brock Wright: Forecasted to continue his role with a 1-year agreement also valued at $1.06 million, mirroring Pittman’s cap impact. Benito Jones: The defensive lineman is anticipated to return under a 1-year contract worth $1.75 million, with a cap hit of $1.75 million. Scott Daly: The long snapper is expected to re-sign/No Tender on a 1-year deal at $1.06 million, influencing the cap at the same amount. Khalil Dorsey: Predicted to secure a spot in the secondary with a 1-year contract also totaling $1.06 million, impacting the cap similarly. Craig Reynolds: As an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA), he’s forecasted to receive a tender offer for 1-year at $990 thousand, affecting the cap at $990 thousand. Jerry Jacobs: Expected to re-sign with the right of first refusal on a 1-year deal worth $2.99 million, with a matching cap hit. Shane Zylstra: Another ERFA tender predicted, with a 1-year contract valued at $990 thousand, directly impacting the cap. James Houston: Forecasted to receive an ERFA tender for 1-year at $990 thousand, with a cap hit of $990 thousand. Zonovan Knight: Also anticipated to be tendered as an ERFA with a 1-year contract worth $990 thousand, affecting the cap similarly.

A Calculated Approach to Free Agency for the Detroit Lions

By strategically deciding to re-sign these 14 players, the Detroit Lions would not only aim to maintain the core of their team but also signal their intention to build upon the previous season’s successes. These contract details highlight the Lions’ balanced approach towards managing talent, ensuring depth, and sustaining financial health, paving the way for a competitive and promising season ahead.

The Bottom Line – Detroit Lions’ Roster Shaping Up for Success

It will be very interesting to see which players Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to bring back for the 2024 season, and which ones move on to another team. During his time with the Lions, Holmes has made it clear that he likes to keep around players who have helped the team both on the field and in the locker room and the assumption is that he will take the same approach this offseason.