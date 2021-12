On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

In advance of their Week 16 matchup vs. the Falcons, the Lions have announced they are protecting the following four players on their practice squad.

-QB Steven Montez

-TE Shane Zylstra

-DL Bruce Hector

-K Aldrick Rosas

Nation, do you think the Lions will win their third game of the season on Sunday against the Falcons?