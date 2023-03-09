The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is a wrap, which means that everybody is starting to release their latest mock drafts. With that being said, we have come across a couple of mock drafts that have the Chicago Bears making two trades within the first round. So, we thought it would be fun to see what a Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft could look like if they traded down twice in the first round. As you are about to see, by trading down, the Lions ended up with a whopping seven of the top 81 picks.

Detroit Lions pull off double trade in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

In this mock draft, the Lions make two trades in the first round. The first trade sends the No. 6 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9, No. 61, and No. 114 overall picks. Then, the Lions trade the No. 9 overall pick to the New York Jets in exchange for No. 13, No. 74, and No. 112. By making those two trades, the Lions would then have seven of the top 81 picks, and 12 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lions land 4 potential starters

As you can see below, we have the Lions selecting CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 13, IDL Calijah Kancey at No. 18, TE Sam LaPorta at No. 55, and T/G Matthew Bergeron at No. 61. We also have the Lions selecting QB Tanner McGee at No. 48 and RB Zach Charbonnet at No. 74. Though it may be a little reach, we have the Lions closing out their draft by drafting K Jake Moody. Pro Football Focus gave us an A for this mock draft. What grade would you give us?