One Realistic ‘Dream Signing’ for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are looking to build their roster via the NFL Draft, but with their recent success on offense, they may need to add a big-name free agent to improve their defense. According to Bleacher Report, the Lions' “Dream Signing” would be cornerback Jamel Dean from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions' pass defense held them back in the 2022 season, ranking 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt, tied for 24th in passing touchdowns allowed, and 25th in opponent passer rating. Dean would be a building block for the secondary moving forward.

Key points:

The Detroit Lions could be ready to add a big-name free agent to improve their defense

Bleacher Report suggests Jamel Dean as the Lions' “Dream Signing”

The Detroit Lions' pass defense ranked poorly in 2022

Dean is a proven cover corner and a building block for the Lions' secondary

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions are Building a Contender

The Detroit Lions have made significant progress on offense, but their defense still needs work. With promising young talent up front, the secondary is in dire need of help. The addition of Jamel Dean could be the missing piece to make the Lions a more complete team and potential contenders in the NFC North. Adding Dean would not only improve the pass defense but also provide leadership and experience to the young team.

Jamel Dean By the Numbers

Dean only allowed a completion percentage of 55.4 percent when targeted

Dean was PFF's 10th-highest-graded cornerback among the 118 who qualified to be ranked

Dean had two interceptions in the 2022 season

Dean's statistics show that he is a highly effective cover corner, ranking in the top 10 of all qualified cornerbacks according to PFF. He also has a low completion percentage when targeted, making him a valuable asset to any defense. With his proven track record, the Lions could significantly improve their pass defense by adding Dean to their roster.

The Bottom Line – Adding Jamel Dean Could Boost Lions

The Detroit Lions have made significant strides on offense, but their defense still needs improvement. With Jamel Dean as a potential “Dream Signing,” the Lions could significantly improve their pass defense and become more complete contenders in the NFC North. Dean's proven track record as a cover corner and leadership skills could be valuable assets to the young team, making him a great addition to the Lions' roster. Overall, the addition of Jamel Dean could be a game-changer for the Lions' defense, making them a more complete and formidable team in the upcoming NFL season.