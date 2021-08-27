Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff admits ‘parts of me’ are still upset with Rams

The Detroit Lions pulled off one of the biggest moves in franchise history earlier this year, sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

Of course, Goff is only a few short years removed from leading the Rams to the Super Bowl. And while he’s excited for the prospect of a new challenge with the Lions, there still remain a few lingering feelings about how it ended with the Rams.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Goff admitted that “parts” of him are still mad at his former team as Patrick essentially compared the trade to a relationship breaking up.

“You can be mad and there’s parts of me that are still are, but I’ve got some things to look forward to here that I’m excited about,” Goff said.

“They had decisions to make, they wanted to make a decision as part of this League and the way things go.”

However, Goff was more than ready to compliment his new NFL home, stating how excited he was to be a member of the Lions and to get things started.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here, I’ve had so much fun building this thing up with Dan and the rest of the players…its been a joy for me, it really has. It’s been a fun challenge and something I’m looking forward to putting on the field this fall.”

Despite being a professional athlete with a bank account bigger than most of us will ever imagine, Goff is still, at the end of the day, a human being. So how does he deal with the lingering feelings of his breakup with the Rams?

“It’s the same way as anyone else,” he said. “I’ve got people who do like me, and I focus on that. I focus on what I have and all the good things. It’s part of this league, part of the business.”

Goff and the Lions will open the 2021 regular season on September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

– – Quotes via The Dan Patrick Show Link – –