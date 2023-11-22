Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff explains why he likes ‘Going Fast'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a longstanding affinity for running a fast-paced offense, a preference rooted in his formative years. From high school to college, Goff was accustomed to a no-huddle approach, finding rhythm and comfort in this style of play. This preference came to the forefront in the Lions' recent 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears, where Goff’s command of the two-minute offense played a pivotal role in the team's comeback.

Jared Goff Loves to Go Fast

Goff explained that the rapid pace puts the defense on their heels, creating a cumulative effect of small gains leading to significant advances. Despite struggling in regular situation plays against the Bears, Goff's proficiency in a quick-paced setting not only demonstrates his personal playing style but also highlights a strategic advantage for the Lions.

“I’ve always liked going fast, at any point in the game — two-minute or middle of the game,” Goff told the Free Press on Tuesday. “Just how I kind of grew up playing. High school was no-huddle, college was no-huddle. First time I huddled was the NFL, so somewhat of my comfort zone is being no-huddle.”

“It allows us to play fast and that often puts guys on their heels defensively,” Goff said. “You get one 5-yard gain, you get another 5-yard gain, you get a 15-yard gain, all of a sudden they look up, they don’t know what happened. That’s what our advantage is.”

“It does help to be able to play so quickly now and be able to hopefully go into the weekend with, obviously a win, but a good taste in your mouth for how you played as well,” Goff said. “And so yeah, I’d love to come out this week and play well and get a W and be able to put that one behind me.”

As they prepare for their next game against the Green Bay Packers, Jared Goff’s preference for speed is a key factor in their offensive strategy.

Jared Goff‘s preference for a fast-paced, no-huddle offense is rooted in his early football experiences, enhancing his effectiveness as the Detroit Lions' quarterback. Goff's command of the two-minute offense was crucial in the Lions' recent comeback victory against the Chicago Bears, demonstrating the strategic advantage of this rapid approach. Adapting to Goff’s preferred style could become a defining element of the Lions' offensive strategy, especially as they prepare for upcoming games like the one against the Green Bay Packers.

Bottom Line – Harnessing the Power of Pace

Jared Goff's penchant for ‘going fast' is more than just a personal preference; it's a strategic tool that the Detroit Lions can wield to their advantage. As they face the Green Bay Packers, the effectiveness of this rapid offensive style will be put to the test. If Goff and the Lions can harness the power of pace effectively, it could not only define their strategy against the Packers but also set a tone for future games. In the dynamic world of the NFL, adaptability and playing to one’s strengths are key, and Goff's fast-paced approach could be the Lions' ticket to continued success.