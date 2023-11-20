Jared Goff opens up about exit interview with Sean McVay: ‘I want him to tell me right to my face'

The career trajectory of Jared Goff, once the cornerstone of the Los Angeles Rams, took a significant turn when he was traded to the Detroit Lions. His time with the Rams, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance and a $134 million extension, ended abruptly, leaving Goff seeking answers. In a bold move for personal and professional growth, Goff insisted on a face-to-face meeting with Rams coach Sean McVay post-trade.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

According to his former teammate Andrew Whitworth, Goff sought a candid conversation with McVay to understand the reasons behind the decision and to gain closure.

Per: WWJ NEWSRADIO 950

“I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’” Whitworth said. “And he’s like, ‘I told Sean I still want to do our exit meeting…’ And I was like, ‘You’re crazy. Why would you want to do an exit?’ And he said, ‘I want him to tell me right to my face what I did wrong. I want to hear it from him. How do I get better?’ He wanted closure.”

“We spent four years together and he traded me on a phone call,” Goff said. So, I did wanna talk to him face to face. You know? That was half of it.“

“But yeah, I did want to know what I could do better and where to improve. He was honest. It was a long conversation. There was a lot that came out of it. It was good. Got some clarity. Don’t know if I got all the clarity, but I got some.”

“I think I’ve gotten better at not overthinking things that really don’t matter,” he told NBC Sports. “Everybody in this game makes mistakes. How do you find a way to overcome them, and be the quarterback for your team that they need, and find a way to win?”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff demanded a post-trade meeting with Sean McVay for closure and to understand areas for improvement. Despite a tough game against the Bears, Goff led the Lions to a victory, showcasing his resilience. Goff's mental and physical toughness has been instrumental in the Lions' recent success, earning high praise from his current coach, Dan Campbell.

Bottom Line – A Story of Resilience and Redemption

Jared Goff's journey from being traded by the Rams to becoming a key player for the Lions is a narrative of resilience, redemption, and continuous personal growth. His proactive approach to seeking feedback and closure from McVay, and his subsequent success with the Lions, is a testament to his mental fortitude and leadership qualities. As Goff continues to lead Detroit, his story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of facing challenges head-on and using them as catalysts for growth and success.