Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gets ‘iced up’ for photoshoot

By W.G. Brady
During a recent media shoot, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, accompanied by teammates Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker, indulged in a playful moment. Joseph and Walker adorned Goff's neck with their diamond-studded necklaces, capturing the lighthearted interaction in a photograph that the Lions shared on their social media platforms. The caption, “I'm so icy,” not only alluded to the shimmering jewelry but also played on Goff's stoic public image. This fun-filled episode offers a glimpse into the confidence Goff exudes and the inspiration he instills in his teammates.

Key Points

  • Goff participated in a media shoot alongside teammates Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker.
  • Joseph and Walker playfully adorned Goff's neck with their diamond-studded necklaces.
  • The Lions shared a photo from the shoot on social media, captioned “I'm so icy.”
  • The moment captures the camaraderie and confidence within the team.

Take a look at the photos that were recently posted by the Lions. (Credit to Jeff Nguyen)

<a href=Jared Goff Detroit Lions " class="wp-image-411454" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1.webp 2560w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-1536x864.webp 1536w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-2048x1152.webp 2048w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-150x84.webp 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-300x169.webp 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-696x392.webp 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-1068x601.webp 1068w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GOFF-1-1920x1080.webp 1920w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" title="Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gets 'iced up' for photoshoot Lions Notes">
Jared Goff Detroit Lions
Jared Goff Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line – Sparking Excitement and Expectation

The playful interaction during the photo shoot, captured by the caption “I'm so icy,” encapsulates the burgeoning confidence and camaraderie within the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff's evolving mindset and his ability to inspire his teammates reflect the positive energy that surrounds the team. As they embark on the upcoming season, this episode ignites anticipation and excitement, suggesting that the Lions are poised for a memorable and potentially transformative journey on the football field.

