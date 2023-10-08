Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff talks about ‘getting after’ teams they should handle

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions moved to 4-1 on the season with a convincing 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. This performance has shone a spotlight on the Lions, positioning them as one of the noteworthy NFL teams this season. But what truly matters here is not just the win itself but the underlying transformation and newfound confidence in the Lions' culture. Following the game, Jared Goff talked about how the Lions are becoming a “mature” team.

Breaking It Down

Jared Goff, who is an integral part of this new culture, commented on the team's maturation, particularly when facing opponents they are expected to handle comfortably. Goff acknowledged the Lions' progress and maturity, emphasizing the need to perform at their best against such teams. This reflects a newfound confidence in their ability to seize opportunities when they present themselves.

“I think we’re becoming a more mature team and understanding when we play a team that, with all due respect to the, they’re 0-4, and we feel like we can do some good things against, we do some good things against them. Again, with all due respect, we’ve been there; we know what that feels like,” Goff told reporters after the game. “But when we’re becoming this team we hope to be, when we play a team we want to get after, we have to go do it. And I thought we did a good job today.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions secured an impressive victory against the Carolina Panthers, showcasing their growth as a team. The Lions' adaptability and next-man-up mentality were evident as they overcame the absence of key players. Quarterback Jared Goff emphasized the team's newfound maturity and confidence, particularly when facing opponents they are expected to handle.

Bottom Line – Lions on the Rise

The Detroit Lions' journey from past struggles to newfound confidence is a testament to their determination and evolving culture. As they continue to make strides this season, their fans can't help but be excited about the team's potential. The Lions are indeed a team on the rise, and their best may still be yet to come.