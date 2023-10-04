Jared Goff praises Detroit Lions fans as passionate

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is off to a strong start in the 2023 season, having led the team to an impressive 3-1 record that includes victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers on national television. As part of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade that brought him from the Los Angeles Rams, he's had the unique opportunity to play in both cities, and he's giving a significant shoutout to the passionate fan base in the Motor City.

Jared Goff loves Detroit's passion

Goff made a special appearance on 97.1 The Ticket this morning, where he discussed the Lions' current status as they gear up to host the winless Carolina Panthers this weekend. He also expressed his appreciation for the passionate Lions fan base that has created a lively atmosphere at Ford Field during home games against Seattle and Atlanta, as well as their ability to take over Lambeau Field, making it an unforgettable experience.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” he said when asked if emotional swings are more prevalent in Detroit than Los Angeles.

“But it’s mostly because of the passion. It’s how much our fans care and how much true energy and time and passion they put into it. It’s not a bad thing. It’s just a thing to be aware of. It’s a great thing, honestly. When you’re winning it’s a great thing, we love it, it builds momentum.”

But Goff knows that the team can't afford to get ahead of themselves with plenty of the schedule still ahead of them.

“But it’s something to be aware of where we can’t get over our skis when we’re 3-1 through four games with 13 games left,” he said.

Bottom Line: The sky is the limit for the Lions

Goff and the Lions have achieved some remarkable feats this season, and their hard work has been recognized with the NFL scheduling department flexing their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions are set to face the Panthers this Sunday at Ford Field, aiming to boost their record to an impressive 4-1 for the 2023 season.