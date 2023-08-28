Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld gets heartbreaking news

Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld gets heartbreaking news: Even though Sudfeld was unlikely to make the roster, this is awful for him.

Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld gets heartbreaking news

According to a report from Adam Schefter, tragedy has struck Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld as he reportedly tore his ACL during the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. While awaiting a second opinion, head coach Dan Campbell was hesitant to confirm the exact severity of Sudfeld’s injury but did express his dismay.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld gets heartbreaking newsWhat did Dan Campbell say about Nate Sudfeld?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Injuries and the Inevitable Shifts of the Gridiron
Nate Sudfeld Suffers Injury Detroit Lions Training Camp Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions' starting offense Detroit Lions fans DESTROY Nate Sudfeld Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld

What did Dan Campbell say about Nate Sudfeld?

Campbell’s sentiment revealed a poignant mix of frustration and sympathy, underscoring Sudfeld's dedication to the Lions since he joined the pride.

“Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it’s awful,” Campbell said. “I hate that for him. That’s tough, because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So, I hate that, if that’s the way it goes here.”

Read More

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker to begin season on NFI list

12 Players projected to Detroit Lions practice squad

Detroit Lions legend Lem Barney is in failing health

Why it Matters

Sudfeld, who was the backup to Jared Goff heading into training camp, played a mere series in the preseason finale, making way for Teddy Bridgewater. With Bridgewater's recent addition to the Lions, Sudfeld's already precarious position seemed to hang in the balance. The potential of Sudfeld gracing the practice squad was a beacon of hope, but with the possibility of a torn ACL, the entire season might be written off for him.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Nate Sudfeld is potentially facing a full season on the sidelines due to a suspected ACL injury, a significant setback reported by ESPN.
  2. The injury was a blow to the Lions, especially given Sudfeld’s dedication and expected role in the team. With the recent addition of Teddy Bridgewater, Sudfeld's roster position was already being closely watched.
  3. Though Sudfeld was unlikely to make the Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp, the thought was that he could land on the practice squad.
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names 2023 NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions Cutdown Day NFL Cutdown Day Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith Tray Lance Trade Detroit Lions release Christian Covington

Bottom Line – Injuries and the Inevitable Shifts of the Gridiron

The reported injury to Nate Sudfeld is a somber reminder of the ups and downs of the NFL. With Sudfeld out of the picture, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater will be QB1 and QB2 slots. And while rookie QB Hendon Hooker awaits his turn from the NFI list, Detroit's quarterback narrative continues to evolve. To Nate Sudfeld our sincerest wishes for a swift and complete recovery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?