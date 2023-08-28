Detroit Lions QB Nate Sudfeld gets heartbreaking news

According to a report from Adam Schefter, tragedy has struck Detroit Lions‘ quarterback Nate Sudfeld as he reportedly tore his ACL during the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. While awaiting a second opinion, head coach Dan Campbell was hesitant to confirm the exact severity of Sudfeld’s injury but did express his dismay.

What did Dan Campbell say about Nate Sudfeld?

Campbell’s sentiment revealed a poignant mix of frustration and sympathy, underscoring Sudfeld's dedication to the Lions since he joined the pride.

“Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it’s awful,” Campbell said. “I hate that for him. That’s tough, because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So, I hate that, if that’s the way it goes here.”

Why it Matters

Sudfeld, who was the backup to Jared Goff heading into training camp, played a mere series in the preseason finale, making way for Teddy Bridgewater. With Bridgewater's recent addition to the Lions, Sudfeld's already precarious position seemed to hang in the balance. The potential of Sudfeld gracing the practice squad was a beacon of hope, but with the possibility of a torn ACL, the entire season might be written off for him.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Nate Sudfeld is potentially facing a full season on the sidelines due to a suspected ACL injury, a significant setback reported by ESPN. The injury was a blow to the Lions, especially given Sudfeld’s dedication and expected role in the team. With the recent addition of Teddy Bridgewater, Sudfeld's roster position was already being closely watched. Though Sudfeld was unlikely to make the Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp, the thought was that he could land on the practice squad.

Bottom Line – Injuries and the Inevitable Shifts of the Gridiron

The reported injury to Nate Sudfeld is a somber reminder of the ups and downs of the NFL. With Sudfeld out of the picture, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater will be QB1 and QB2 slots. And while rookie QB Hendon Hooker awaits his turn from the NFI list, Detroit's quarterback narrative continues to evolve. To Nate Sudfeld our sincerest wishes for a swift and complete recovery.