After the Detroit Lions started off their 2022 season with a 1-6 record, their fans were not too happy. In fact, there were quite a few people who were bashing head coach Dan Campbell, with some calling for his job. But after the team racked up eight wins in their final ten games, the support of Campbell and the rest of the organization has never been higher. Because the team is headed in the right direction, the fans have been very engaged, as can be seen on the NFL Fan Engagement Index released by Bleacher Nation.

Detroit Lions rank high in NFL Fan Engagement Index

Bleacher Nation has released its Fan Engagement Index, and as you can see below, Lions fans come in at No. 8 on the list. It sure is nice to see fans of the Green Bay Packers all the way down at No. 26.

