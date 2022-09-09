Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift to be top fantasy football scorer in Week 1?

We are less than 48 hours away from the Detroit Lions kicking off their 2022 regular season and it is going to be very interesting to see if running back D’Andre Swift has a breakout season, as we have predicted.

Swift has already said that he has a goal of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing AND 1,000 yards receiving in 2022 and if he does that, or even comes close, fantasy football owners who selected him will be happy campers.

D’Andre Swift is the Top Scorer in Fantasy as Detroit Lions Upset Eagles

On Friday, Bo McBrayer of Fantasy Pros released his ‘Hot Takes’ for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season and he not only predicts that the Detroit Lions will take down the Philadelphia Eagles but that D’Andre Swift will be the highest-scoring fantasy player of the week.

Here is what McBrayer has to say about the Lions beating the Eagles and Swift being the highest-scoring fantasy player of the week.

Ooooo, muy picante! Everyone in the world is expecting the Eagles to parlay their great offseason into a division title and Super Bowl run…right?! Pepperidge Farm remembers when the Eagles went all in to push for the title in 2011, pushing the chips in on Michael Vick and bookend cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Nnamdi Asomugha. They finished 8-8 that season and missed the playoffs. On paper, the Eagles should easily beat the Lions. On the football field, I expect Detroit to hold their own. Swift is a magnificent RB with a huge role in the receiving game. The Eagles added Haason Reddick to bolster their pass rush and James Bradberry to shore up a weak corner spot opposite Darius Slay. This only serves to funnel more volume to the middle of the field, where the Eagles were absolutely atrocious in 2021. Even Kyzir White added to this linebacking corps doesn’t give me confidence they can slow down Detroit’s best weapons in Swift, TJ Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions are built to punch the Eagles in their soft spots and the Eagles are built to fold like a lawn chair in response. Detroit is similarly built through the trenches, but coaching matters. Dan Campbell makes me want to smash my head into a brick wall, while Nick Sirianni elicits me to sip a cappuccino and read the latest Reader’s Digest. Week 1 will set into motion a surprising winning season for the Lions and a huge letdown for the “loaded” Eagles. Swift is going for 30-plus PPR points to kick it off.

Nation, do you think D’Andre Swift will be the top scoring fantasy player in Week 1?