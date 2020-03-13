45.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

A pair of Detroit Lions have a question for NBA owners.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz...
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

Barring an unlikely turn of events, Jon Teske has played his final game as a Michigan Wolverine. Teske, along with...
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions updated salary cap space

On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced they have released starting offensive tackle, Rick Wagner. http://gty.im/1190293894 Wagner was set to make $9...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Following the pausing of the NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the league has seen some extraordinary acts of generosity.

Several players, including Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson have stepped up and committed financial support for arena workers who have been temporarily put out of work thanks to the stoppage.

Embed from Getty Images

However, this caught the attention of Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who is wondering why the players and not the far-wealthier owners who are stepping up:

Soon, his teammate Darius Slay echoed his sentiments.

Do the pair of Lions have a point, or should they just be happy with the generosity of the NBA players?

Comments

