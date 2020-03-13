Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

Following the pausing of the NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the league has seen some extraordinary acts of generosity.

Several players, including Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson have stepped up and committed financial support for arena workers who have been temporarily put out of work thanks to the stoppage.

However, this caught the attention of Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who is wondering why the players and not the far-wealthier owners who are stepping up:

Soon, his teammate Darius Slay echoed his sentiments.

Do the pair of Lions have a point, or should they just be happy with the generosity of the NBA players?