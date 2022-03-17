in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions re-sign free agent QB David Blough

When the Detroit Lions re-signed backup QB Tim Boyle for the 2022 season, many (including myself) assumed that meant they would move on from QB David Blough.

Well, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Blough is re-signing with the Lions.

Details for Blough’s new deal have not yet been released.

Nation, are you happy that the Lions decided to bring Blough back for his fourth season?

