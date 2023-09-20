Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions re-sign RB Devine Ozigbo

Detroit Lions re-sign RB Devine Ozigbo: Find out why the Lions are bringing back Ozigbo.

Detroit Lions re-sign RB Devine Ozigbo

The Detroit Lions have reportedly executed a strategic maneuver by bringing back running back Devine Ozigbo. With starting RB David Montgomery being banged up, the Lions have made the decision to add some depth. Ozigbo, of course, spent a couple of weeks with the Lions during training camp. Notably, Campbell shares a connection with Ozigbo, having previously crossed paths during their time together with the New Orleans Saints.

Devine Ozigbo Is Back

Undrafted in 2019, Devine Ozigbo has navigated a winding path through the NFL, donning the jerseys of four different franchises since embarking on his professional journey. While his statistical contributions may appear modest at first glance, tallying only 27 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards, Ozigbo has shown glimpses of his potential on the field. His NFL odyssey commenced with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, and he later seized playing opportunities with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making brief appearances in Denver and New England. In the 2022 season, Ozigbo's action was limited to just three carries, yielding four yards, spread across four games.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Strategic Depth Addition: The Detroit Lions have strategically bolstered their running back depth by reacquiring Devine Ozigbo. This move comes as a response to the injury concerns surrounding starting RB David Montgomery, demonstrating the team's commitment to fortifying their backfield options.
  2. Devine Ozigbo's NFL Journey: Ozigbo's NFL journey has been characterized by resilience and adaptability. Despite going undrafted in 2019, he has showcased his potential while suiting up for multiple franchises.
  3. Campbell-Ozigbo Connection: Notably, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shares a meaningful connection with Devine Ozigbo, having crossed paths during their tenure with the New Orleans Saints.
Bottom Line: A Backup Plan

The reacquisition of Devine Ozigbo is a strategic move to address running back depth, especially with David Montgomery's injury concerns. Ozigbo's journey through multiple NFL teams, despite modest stats, suggests untapped potential. What adds intrigue is his connection with Coach Dan Campbell from their time with the Saints, potentially easing his transition into the Lions' system. As the Lions' season unfolds, Ozigbo's return becomes a subplot to watch, and its true impact will only become clear with time.

