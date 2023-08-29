Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions release Darrell Daniels as tight end room is set

Detroit Lions release Darrell Daniels as they decide to roll with three tight ends.

Detroit Lions release Darrell Daniels

In the most recent reshuffling toward the crucial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have parted ways with tight end Darrell Daniels, as sourced by NFL's reporter, Aaron Wilson. This leaves the Lions' tight ends room in the trusted hands of Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and James Mitchell.

Why it Matters

LaPorta, a promising second-round pick, has swiftly maneuvered to the zenith of the position, securing his role in the season opener against Kansas City. During the rigorous training camp sessions, he emerged as a reliable asset for quarterback Jared Goff. Mitchell, entering his second year, complements the rotation with his notable pass-catching finesse. Wright, on the other hand, stands tall with his experience. As the Lions finalize their roster adjustments, with Daniels' exit, 15 more decisions loom ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions cut tight end Darrell Daniels, refining their tight end group.
  2. Sam LaPorta emerges as a star, establishing a significant bond with QB Jared Goff during training.
  3. With the current roster at 68, the team awaits 15 more imminent decisions before the deadline.
Bottom Line – The Lions' Den Gets Tighter

As the curtain rises on a new NFL season, every roster tweak and every decision taken is a calculated step towards building the ideal team formula. For the Detroit Lions, their trimming at the tight end position comes as no surprise as most expected them to keep three on their initial 53-man roster.

