Detroit Lions release final injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first victory of the season when they are in Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.
Following Friday’s practice, the Lions released their final injury report for the week.
Nation, do you think the Lions can even keep it close against the Rams?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|hip
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|hip/oblique
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Will Harris
|S
|rib
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|knee
|NP
|LP
|FP