Detroit Lions release final injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first victory of the season when they are in Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Following Friday’s practice, the Lions released their final injury report for the week.

Nation, do you think the Lions can even keep it close against the Rams?

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB hip NP LP LP questionable
Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP LP questionable
T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP LP LP questionable
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP questionable
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP FP FP
Charles Harris OLB hip/oblique LP FP FP
Will Harris S rib LP FP FP
Nick Williams DE knee NP LP FP

 

