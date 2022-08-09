As you prepare to watch the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, we thought you may want to check out the Lions’ first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season.

Note: This depth chart is not put out by coaches

Here are the starters, followed by the full depth chart.

Detroit Lions release first unofficial depth chart for 2022

OFFENSE

WR DJ Chark

TE T.J. Hockenson

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Josh Reynolds

QB Jared Goff

DB D’Andre Swift

As far as the offense goes, this is exactly how we have been projecting they will line up all along. Obviously, when rookie WR Jameson Williams gets healthy, that will change.

DEFENSE

DL Aidan Hutchinson

DL Michael Brockers

DL Alim McNeill

DL Charles Harris

LB Chris Board

LB Alex Anzalone

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Will Harris

NCB A.J. Parker

S Tracy Walker

S DeShon Elliott

As you can see, Will Harris is currently penciled in as CB2 with Jeff Okudah behind him on the depth chart. It is also interesting, yet not surprising, to see that Chris Board is listed as a starting linebacker over Derrick Barnes.

The Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night at Ford Field in their first preseason game of the 2022 season.

