As you prepare to watch the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, we thought you may want to check out the Lions’ first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season.
Note: This depth chart is not put out by coaches
Here are the starters, followed by the full depth chart.
Detroit Lions release first unofficial depth chart for 2022
OFFENSE
WR DJ Chark
TE T.J. Hockenson
LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT Penei Sewell
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Josh Reynolds
QB Jared Goff
DB D’Andre Swift
As far as the offense goes, this is exactly how we have been projecting they will line up all along. Obviously, when rookie WR Jameson Williams gets healthy, that will change.
DEFENSE
DL Aidan Hutchinson
DL Michael Brockers
DL Alim McNeill
DL Charles Harris
LB Chris Board
LB Alex Anzalone
CB Amani Oruwariye
CB Will Harris
NCB A.J. Parker
S Tracy Walker
S DeShon Elliott
As you can see, Will Harris is currently penciled in as CB2 with Jeff Okudah behind him on the depth chart. It is also interesting, yet not surprising, to see that Chris Board is listed as a starting linebacker over Derrick Barnes.
The Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night at Ford Field in their first preseason game of the 2022 season.