Detroit Lions release initial injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first game of the season and it will not be easy as they have to travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week.

Check it out.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jason Cabinda FB hip NP T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP Nick Williams DE knee NP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP Trey Flowers OLB knee LP Charles Harris OLB hip/oblique LP Will Harris S rib LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP

