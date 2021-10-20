Detroit Lions release initial injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Rams

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first game of the season and it will not be easy as they have to travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week.
Check it out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|hip
|NP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|knee
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|hip/oblique
|LP
|Will Harris
|S
|rib
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP