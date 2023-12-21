Detroit Lions release offensive lineman, sign Craig James prior to matchup vs. Vikings

In a strategic move ahead of their crucial matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have announced two significant roster changes. The team has released offensive lineman Michael Schofield from the practice squad, and in a complementary move, they have signed cornerback Craig James to the practice squad.

#Lions have released OL Michael Schofield from the Practice Squad and signed CB Craig James to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 21, 2023

James has a history of contributions to teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of his rookie season was spent on the Vikings' practice squad, followed by appearances on special teams. After being cut by the Vikings, he was picked up by the Eagles, where he played under current Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp. In Philadelphia, James showcased his skills over three seasons, playing in 18 games with one start and proving himself as a key special teamer, especially under Fipp’s guidance in 2019.

The release of Michael Schofield from the practice squad is part of the Lions' ongoing roster adjustments. Schofield, a veteran in the league, has had his share of experience with various teams and was part of the Lions' depth in the offensive line.

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their encounter with the Minnesota Vikings, these roster moves are a clear indication of the team's commitment to fielding the best possible lineup. The addition of Craig James to the practice squad is a strategic decision that brings both skill and familiarity to the Lions' special teams, potentially giving them an edge in the upcoming game. The release of Michael Schofield, while a tough decision, is part of the necessary adjustments teams make throughout the season. With these changes, the Lions are showing their dedication to adaptability and strategic planning, key elements in their quest for success in the highly competitive NFL landscape.