in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions release six players on Tuesday

updated 12 Views 3 Votes

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including cutting six players from their practice squad.

Here are the moves the Lions announced:

Assigned S Juju Hughes via waivers (from LAR)

Released following players from the practice squad:

WR Geronimo Allison
G Parker Ehinger
TE Nick Eubanks
OT Darrin Paulo
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
TE Ross Travis

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Fan yells slurs toward Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ brother [Video]