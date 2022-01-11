Detroit Lions release six players on Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a plethora of roster moves, including cutting six players from their practice squad.
Here are the moves the Lions announced:
Assigned S Juju Hughes via waivers (from LAR)
Released following players from the practice squad:
WR Geronimo Allison
G Parker Ehinger
TE Nick Eubanks
OT Darrin Paulo
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
TE Ross Travis
January 11, 2022
