Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Earlier this morning, we passed along the report that the Detroit Lions had rewarded punter Jack Fox with a mega contract extension, and now, they have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
How did the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai?
According to a report from Field Yates, the Lions have restructured the contract of Vaitai and created about $2.42 in 2022 cap space.
As noted by Yates, Vaitai is currently on IR after undergoing back surgery.
Vaitai was placed on IR before the season started
Vaitai was placed on IR prior to the start of the 2022 season as he was dealing with an injured back.
At that time, Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley talked about how “Big Hal” would be missed.
“You’re definitely going to miss Big V. It’s always hard to replace, but he’s great. He’s in great spirits,” Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said. “I’ve been texting with him, and he’s just saying, ‘I’ll be ready to go, Coach.’ So I can’t wait for him. He’s great for the room too. He’s the big teddy bear in the room, honestly.
“Big V’s that loose, childish kind of guy that we love in our room, and every O-line room needs one and that’s him, but when he gets on the field, that’s a different story when he’s moving people,” Fraley added. “So that’s a big loss, but I always look at it for the next guy in.”Via ESPN