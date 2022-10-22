Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Earlier this morning, we passed along the report that the Detroit Lions had rewarded punter Jack Fox with a mega contract extension, and now, they have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Featured Videos



How did the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

According to a report from Field Yates, the Lions have restructured the contract of Vaitai and created about $2.42 in 2022 cap space.

As noted by Yates, Vaitai is currently on IR after undergoing back surgery.

The Lions have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai and created ~$2.42M in 2022 cap space. Big V is currently on IR following back surgery. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2022

Vaitai was placed on IR before the season started

Vaitai was placed on IR prior to the start of the 2022 season as he was dealing with an injured back.

At that time, Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley talked about how “Big Hal” would be missed.