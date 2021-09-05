Detroit Lions reveal jersey numbers for new players

With the 2021 NFL regular season nearly upon us, the Detroit Lions have been busy getting their 53-man roster and 15-man practice squad roster exactly how they want them.

Here is a list of the newest players for the Lions, along with the jersey numbers they will wear to start the season.

Via DetroitLions.com:

WR Trinity Benson (No. 17)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (No. 18)

K Austin Seibert (No. 4) (Slap in the face to Jason Hanson!)

DL Jessie Lemonier (N0. 52)

QB Steven Montez (N0. 19)

CB Parnell Motley (No. 29)

TE Jared Pinkey (No. 82)

TE Shane Zylstra (No. 84)